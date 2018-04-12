Fire, auto accident reported in Pierce County

On Tuesday April 10th 2018, at 9:39 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Ellsworth Fire Department were notified of a fully engulfed structure fire of a detached garage located at W7694 163rd Ave. Hager City. The property owner was identified as Douglas Volenec, age 59, of Hager City. Mr. Volenec sustained injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire on his own and was subsequently transported to Red Wing Mayo Clinic for treatment of injuries. Responders to the scene included: The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth and Red Wing Ambulance Services.
On Sunday, April 8, 2018 at approximately 6:39 p.m., Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Foote Ave. and Iron St. in the Village of Spring Valley for a report of a one vehicle crash. Scene investigation determined that Todd W Kelly, 46 from Spring Valley was operating a 2001 Kia Rio, Southbound on Foote Ave. when he crossed the center line and crashed while entering the East ditch. Mr. Kelly was transported to the Baldwin Hospital by Spring Valley EMS.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Spring Valley EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.