Thursday, April 19, 2018

Effects of Cold Weather on the Spring Bird Migration on The West Side April 23

RIVER FALLS - Steve Betchkal, president of the Gaylord Nelson Audubon Society joins host Rich Kremer to discuss the effects of the late cold on the spring bird migration through western Wisconsin on The West Side Monday, April 23 at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
 
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.
 
For 100 years, Wisconsin Public Radio has served the people of Wisconsin with quality news, music, talk and entertainment. On air, online and in the community – we work for Wisconsin. WPR is a service of the Educational Communications Board and University of Wisconsin-Extension. Listen, learn more and donate online at wpr.org.
 
  

