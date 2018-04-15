Congressman Kind Introduces bill to help Servicemembers and their families with taxes

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz of Minnesota recently introduced the Military Taxpayer Assistance Act, which establishes a year-round dedicated toll-free IRS telephone line to answer questions military taxpayers and their families have about their taxes.
“The brave men and women that serve in our armed forces often face unnecessary challenges when completing their taxes,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “We need to set our military members and their families up for success, and provide every possible resource to them ahead of tax day.”
“Helping our warriors and their families navigate their uniquely complex tax issues is the least we can do for those who sacrifice so much for our country,” said Rep. Tim Walz. “This commonsense bill will help provide our service members and their loved ones the peace of mind they deserve when working to meet their tax obligations.”
There are about 1.3 million active duty servicemembers and over 800,000 Reserves and National Guard personnel in the United States. Currently, the IRS does not have employees assigned exclusively to assist servicemembers or dedicated telephone lines for military taxpayers to call with questions. Because of the unique tax issues and challenging situations they face, members of the military and their families often need specialized assistance in meeting their tax obligations and need specialized assistance.
The bill will also create a special unit within the IRS, staffed by veterans, to develop and conduct outreach, create education materials, and provide assistance to current servicemembers, including National Guard and Reservists.