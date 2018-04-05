Congressman Kind Calls on Wisconsin Elections Commission to Protect Elections from Future Foreign Interference

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind called on the Wisconsin Elections Commission to address a series of concerns regarding the security of Wisconsin election systems, including voting equipment and software used across western and central Wisconsin.
“Voting and representation is fundamental to this nation’s beliefs, and a secure voting process is an integral element to the democratic process,” said Congresman Kind. “Wisconsinites should know that their vote is secure, and that the state is taking every step possible to ensure our elections never face foreign interference again.”
This comes after cybersecurity experts testified before House and Senate Committees about the numerous security shortcomings with voting equipment, and a recent New York Times report exposed many voting machines contain particularly vulnerable software. Experts have warned that voting equipment used by precincts throughout the country, including Wisconsin, are vulnerable to hacking, even if it is not directly connected to the internet.
Rep. Kind called on Meagan Wolfe, Interim Administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to answer several questions regarding which precincts in Wisconsin are using equipment that could potentially be compromised by adversarial foreign actors and the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s plan to secure these systems. The letter also requested that Ms. Wolfe elaborate on the state’s plan to use federally appropriated funds to strengthen Wisconsin’s elections systems. A response is requested by April 30th, 2018.
