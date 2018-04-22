City Council meeting to discuss fire truck proposal

The Prescott City Council will meet Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the City Building located at 800 N. Borner St.
The council will take up the of the Fire and EMS Association proposal to replace aging trucks in its fleet with two newer models. Discussion and some resistance from the public officials in the communities served by the Association has the Fire Service floating a plan to replace just one vehicle, their oldest which dates back to 1976.
Public officials from the City of Prescott, Clifton Township and Oak Grove Township will be meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the city building to discuss the Fire and EMS Association proposal as well as part of an Intergovernmental Committee meeting.