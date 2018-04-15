CAB Company holds recent meeting

The meeting discussed upcoming Prescott School Board meeting on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. and how the plans for the renovation of Firehall Field will be presented to the Board. Attendance was encouraged for this meeting to support the "Spark the Park" fundraising campaign to improve Firehall Field.
Other topics discussed at the meeting were the business plan for the Firehall Field renovation project, ideas to incorporate the CAB Company and insurance questions along with setting up committees or having persons designated to handle various aspects of the plan, including the scoreboard, fundraising, construction and marketing.
The next general meeting of the CAB Company is set tentatively for May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mississippi Room of the Prescott Public Library.