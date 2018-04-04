Block, Holub elected to Prescott School Board

Pat Block and Tanya Holub were elected to the Prescott School Board as the top two vote-getters in a field of four competing in yesterday's spring election.
Block received 736 votes and Holub, who was appointed to the board back in 2015, received 627. Jim Reichert finished third with 468 votes and Woodson Lynes received 136 votes. Both Block and Holub were the top two among the four candidates in all parts of the district except for Diamond Bluff Township.
All other incumbents on the ballot yesterday were re-elected as they faced no opposition. Chosen for the Prescott City Council based on write-in votes were incumbent Josh Gergen and Bailey Ruona.