Abduction attempt, school threats reported to Prescott PD

Reported this past weekend to the Prescott Police Department were a school threat and attempted child abduction.
The school threat was reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday, reportedly made by juvenile.. The school district was notified which in turn notified parents. Police, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and Prescott School District officials followed-up on the matter and the case was referred to Pierce County Human Services for further action.
The topic of school came up at last week's Prescott School Board meeting as a new state law is requiring districts to have safety plans and drills for their building in the wake of any threats or potential harmful action.
On Sunday, April 22 at 10:45 a.m. a report was called into police that two male suspects were trying to lure children who were out riding bikes with candy into their vehicle on Canton St. Prescott PD searched for the vehicle throughout the day but were unable to come up with the suspects. The matter is still under investigation.