U.S. Sen. Baldwin announces new funding for Wisconsin to combat the opioid eidemic

The government funding agreement contains key provisions led by Senator Baldwin, including an additional $1 billion investment for the State Targeted Opioid Response (STR) Grant at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for Fiscal Year 2018. This also includes more resources for tribal communities and for states that have been especially hard hit by the epidemic with high opioid mortality rates. Senator Baldwin has been pushing for expanded resources to help states and tribal communities better fight the opioid epidemic that is devastating communities and families across Wisconsin.
“Washington needs to step up with a stronger federal investment to support local prevention, treatment and recovery efforts. This spending agreement is an important step forward in providing new resources to help states and tribal communities access the tools they need to save lives,” said Senator Baldwin. “Our work is not done taking on this public health crisis and I will continue working to expand and extend the STR grant program and do more to address growing methamphetamine abuse in our state.”
Baldwin and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) introduced the Opioid Response Enhancement Act last month that would expand and extend the State Targeted Opioid Response (STR) Grant program, created as part of the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act, for five years and ensure states and tribes have access to additional funding for FY2018. Baldwin’s legislation would also provide flexibility to allow states and tribes to use some of the funding to help address other substance use issues such as methamphetamine abuse.
As a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Baldwin has been a leader in calling for more federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic. Last year, she led a group of more than 30 Senators in sending a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, urging them to include increased funding to combat the epidemic in the FY2018 Congressional budget.
