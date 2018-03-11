Ticket information for PHS Boys Basketball Team at the state tournament

Prescott received the #3 seed for the WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball Tournament and will play #2 seed East Troy at approximately 3:15 p.m.on Thursday, March 15 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
PHS receives an allotment of tickets to sell for a specific Prescott fan and student section (similar to last year). These tickets will be on sale at PHS starting on Tuesday, March 13. The cost of tickets for Thursday's game is $10/each.
Please see the WIAA and Kohl Center page for more info on safety and procedures.