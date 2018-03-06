Three-car accident causes injuries in Trimbelle Township

TRIMBELLE - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Departmentwas notified of a three-vehicle accident with injuries on USH 10 near 800th St. in Trimbelle Township yesterday afternoon around 4:17 p.m.
Scene investigation determined that Jonathan M. Cain, 17 from Ellsworth, operating a 2002 Ford Explorer westbound on Highway 10 with passenger Michael A. Segerstrom, 17, Hager City. Cain’s vehicle collided head on with an eastbound, 1999 Chevy Silverado pick-up operated by Randall J. Hendrickson, 67 from Prescott.
After the two vehicles collided, a third vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 10 by Emma C. Leonard, 19 from Ellsworth had rear ended Hendrickson’s vehicle. There was a minor passenger in Leonard’s vehicle. Hendrickson was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. Hendrickson was transported by Ellsworth Ambulance from the scene with undetermined injuries to the River Falls Area Hospital.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, the Ellsworth Area Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the River Falls Area Ambulance Service.