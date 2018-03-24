Rep. Ron Kind fights for full funding of veterans safety and assistance programs

“The Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act has made important improvements in addressing the opioid epidemic by giving veterans and their families the tools they need and the accountability they deserve,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I am calling for the continued funding of the programs created under the PROMISE Act, so our veterans can receive the best care and support possible, and to ensure that the tragedies that occurred at the Tomah VA never happen again.”
The Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act was named in honor of Jason Simcakoski, a Wisconsin veteran who tragically lost his life at the Tomah V.A. Medical Center. The legislation contains improvements to a number of problems with pain management guidelines, strengthens provider education and training, and improves patient advocacy. It also established an independent Office of Patient Advocacy within the office of the Under Secretary for Health.
Rep. Ron Kind introduced the Jason Simcakoski PROMISE Act on November 18, 2015. The bill was signed into law on July 22, 2016.
