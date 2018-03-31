Rep. Ron Kind Calls on USDA Secretary to Protect Wisconsin Farmers from Trade Retaliation

La Crosse - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind called on Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to protect Wisconsin farmers, and inform Congress of efforts the Department would take if retaliatory tariffs by the European Union (EU) are implemented in response to President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.
“Farmers across Wisconsin are reaching out to me, and fear the consequence of the President’s tariff on steel and aluminum,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Secretary Perdue needs to prepare for members of the European Union and other nations to retaliate against these short-sighted and harmful trade policies and work to find a solution to protect our farmers from being casualties of a trade war.”
Several Wisconsin exports are targeted for retaliatory tariffs by the European Union (EU), including Wisconsin dairy and cranberries. The EU is the top export destination for United States cranberries and Wisconsin is the top producer of cranberries in the world. The United States also exports $1 billion in dairy products annually. Both markets are experiencing a trade surplus. A disruption in the marketplaces for cranberries and dairy could severely impact rural economies throughout Wisconsin.