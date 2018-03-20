Prescott youngster receives special birthday at Malone Intermediate School

Ethan, who suffers from Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia which has caused him to lose all of his vision in his right eye and over 55% in his left eye and also left him with cleft hands and an inability to either sweat or cry (and has had surgery for his condition many times) received a special birthday visit from the state champion Prescott High School Boys Basketball Team during an all-school assembly at Malone Intermediate School in the afternoon.
He also received a special visit from a member of the Harlem Globetrotters, Julius "Zeus" McClurkin, who also spoke to the assembly. Ethan received a Harlem Globetrotter's jersey and basketball from McClurkin who is with the Globetrotters as they tour the Midwest.
McClurkin said that members of the Globetrotters learned of Ethan's story a year ago when went out east for medical treatment in Baltimore and was named an honorary police officer in the Wildwood, New Jersey Police Department. McClurkin also brought Ethan a police uniform from the Wildwood PD.
Besides local media, news crews and reporters from the Twin Cities were also in attendance at the assembly.
|Harlem Globetrotter Julius "Zeus" McClurkin puts a spinning basketball on Ethan Kranig's finger at Malone Intermediate School Monday afternoon.