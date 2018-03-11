Prescott wins third sectional title, plays in state tournament this Thursday

MENOMONIE - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team won its second WIAA Division 3 Sectional title in a row and third in the last four seasons Saturday with an 86-76 win over No. 5 ranked Wisconsin Dells at Menomonie High School.
The No. 6 ranked Cardinals (24-3 overall) led the Chiefs (24-2 overall) by 11 at halftime. The Dells came back and took a 59-56 lead midway through the second half thanks to a three-pointer by the Dells' 6-8 senior center Tanner Brandt. But from there the Cards went on a 14-5 run sparked by back-to-back three-pointers from Pete Brookshaw and Joe Roosen and made enough free throws at the end of the game to return their lead to double digits.
Brookshaw led Prescott with 31 points and Roosen finished 19 points and Parker Nielsen had 17 points. Brandt led all scorers with 32 points.
Prescott will play its state semifinal game at the Kohl Center in Madison this Thursday, March 15 at 3:15 p.m. against East Troy. PHS received the No. 3 seed in the tournament and East Troy received the second seed.
WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets