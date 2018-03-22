Prescott School Board approves school calendar

The Prescott School Board approved the school calendar for the 2018-19 school year by unanimous vote last night during its monthly meeting.
According to the calendar, the next school year begins Sept. 4, 2018 and will end June 5, 2019. Winter break will be from Dec. 24-Jan. 1 and Spring Break will be from March 4-8, 2019. Students will get three days off around Thanksgiving and Easter Monday off as well April 22.
This is the last meeting before the spring election. Two seats on the board are up for election on April 3. School Board President Mark Helmer presided over his last meeting before the changeover. Incumbent Tanya Holumb is running for re-election. The other candidates are Pat Block, Jim Reichert and Woodson Lynes.