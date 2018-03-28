Prescott Police Commission cuts Police Chief candidate list to six (Update)

The Prescott Police Commission cut the number of candidates for the Chief position in the Prescott Police Department from 11 to six at their meeting Tuesday evening at the City Building.
Right now the department is headed by interim Police Chief Rob Funk
who was appointed by the Commission back in August of last year. Chief
Funk confirmed he is one of the finalists.
After coming out of closed session, the Commission announced the candidate list for the Chief position would be paired down to six. These persons will be contacted and second interviews will be scheduled between Commission members and the candidates.