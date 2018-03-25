Prescott City Council to consider new PFD fire truck

The Prescott City Council will meet Monday, March 26 at the City Building at 800 N. Borner St. beginning at 6:30 p.m.
At the top of their agenda is the discussion of the purchase of a new fire truck by the Prescott Fire and EMS Association. The Association is considering purchasing either heavy rescue truck which the city is obligated to pay $371,887 through various payment options from either 10 or 20 years or by bonds. The other option is a combination of heavy rescue and pumer/tanker/rescue trucks which the city would obligated to pay (along with the townships of Oak Grove and Clifton) $866,955.
Also on the agenda for the council a portable food truck on Broad St. and the public dock for the new Lucille's Restaurant and an ordinance governing the placement of accessory structure to homes such as garages or sheds.