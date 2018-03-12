Prescott City Council meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Prescott City Council will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
The council will begin with a public hearing on special property assessments for the Albert and College streets public works project scheduled for this summer.
Also on the council's agenda including discussion of a land swap between the city and Prescott School District of Firehall Field and Public Square Park, a presentation from Pierce County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) Director Joe Folsom to support a donation of $3,500 to the PCEDC from the city, a furniture proposal from the Prescott Public Library and a Class B liquor license for the new Lucille's Restaurant at 216 Broad St.
The council will vote to accept Alderman's William Dravis' resignation before his term is up in the upcoming spring election.