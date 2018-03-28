Prescott CAB Company to meet tonight to organize for Firehall Field fundraising drive

Introduced at this year’s CAB Company banquet held last week Friday, March 23 at The Ridgetop was a proposal to raise and make nearly a half-million dollars’ worth of improvements to the facility.
“Everything starts with a dream,” PHS Head Baseball Coach Jeff Ryan said at the banquet, which is the official beginning of baseball season in Prescott. “And when people see it happening they want to get behind it.”
What CAB has in mind is a long-term project which includes a roofed grandstand, new LED lights, new scoreboard, a concession stand with bathrooms and tiered seating on top of it, paved parking areas, shade trees, a playground area, a warning track for the outfield and still more bleacher seating. This will allow the field to host more events, such as night games for the Prescott Pirates Amateur Baseball Team and tournaments such as the WIAA sectionals.
Along with the campaign comes a reformation of the CAB to organize, promote and continue the campaign over the long term. It will be known as “Spark the Park” and will include things such selling thousands of brick pavers with donor names on them to be placed in a plaza area in front of Firehall Field, similar to River Falls’ First National Bank Park. CAB plans on raising the funds and building the park without relying on tax dollars and there will be no land sold by either the school district or city.
“We have to dream big, because big dreams lead to big victories,” Dallas Eggers said in speech after dinner on the upcoming campaign. “Even if you don’t accomplish everything you want you’ll do a lot more than just small dreams and small tasks will accomplish.”
|The Spark the Park sign at last week's CAB Company Banquet