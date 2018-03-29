Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, March 29, 2018

PHS Track team begins season this afternoon


The Prescott High School Track and Field Team begins its 2018 season this Thursday, March 29 with an indoor meet at UW-River Falls. 

The Cardinals will compete with Middle Border Conference schools Osceola, Somerset, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth and New Richmond. The meet, which takes place at the Knowles Center, begins at 4 p.m. 

PHS is scheduled to take part in two outdoor meets next week, Tuesday, April 3 at Cochrane-Fountain City and then the St. Croix Central Invitational on Thursday, April 5 in Hammond. However, given the cold spring, still snow-covered facilities and iffy weather, the next meet for the Cardinals may well be the Elite Meet held at UW-Stout’s Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie on Friday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m.



