PHS Track team begins season this afternoon

The Prescott High School Track and Field Team begins its
2018 season this Thursday, March 29 with an indoor meet at UW-River Falls.
The Cardinals will compete with Middle Border Conference
schools Osceola, Somerset, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth and New Richmond. The
meet, which takes place at the Knowles Center, begins at 4 p.m.
PHS is scheduled to take part in two outdoor meets next
week, Tuesday, April 3 at Cochrane-Fountain City and then the St. Croix Central
Invitational on Thursday, April 5 in Hammond. However, given the cold spring,
still snow-covered facilities and iffy weather, the next meet for the Cardinals
may well be the Elite Meet held at UW-Stout’s Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie
on Friday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m.