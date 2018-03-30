Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, March 30, 2018

PHS teams both third in indoor meet

RIVER FALLS - Both Prescott High School track and field teams placed third out of six Middle Border Conference teams competing in the New Richmond Indoor Invitational held at UW-River Falls' Knowles Center Thursday afternoon.

Cody Hauenstein won the 800-meter run in 2:17.50 and the 1600 in 5:01.03.  PHS had second places from Joe Lubich in the 400-meter dash, Wyatt Holum in the high jump and Westy Bartsch in the shot put.

PHS had a 1-2 finish in the 55-meter dash led by Abby Syverson in first at :7.77 seconds and Katie Burmood in second at :7.91 seconds and also the long jump with Burmood finishing first with a leap of 15-4 while freshman Tori Benck was second at 15-4 also. Syverson also finished third in the 200-meter dash for spectacular debut for the Cardinal freshman sprinter. PHS also finished second in the 1600-meter relay.  Haylee Yeager finished second in the shot put.


