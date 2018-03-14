PHS students participate in National Walk-Out Day

In spite of the cold and windy weather conditions, the Prescott High School students who took part in the event walked from the back of the school to the front in between the school and the Prescott Performing Arts Center around the flagpole with school buses blocking off access to the front parking lot for their safety. School administrators, including PHS Principal Josh Fiege, Prescott School Superintendent Dr. Richard Spicuzza and several teachers and staffers were present as well.
The students who chosen to taken part and leave school while it was still going on after 10 a.m. were out for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 students who died. The names of the students were read out along with the student council resolution supporting the walk-out. Several other small speeches made students were made as well. The walk-out ended with a moment of silence.
|Prescott High School students participating in National Walk-Out Day gather around the flagpole