Tuesday, March 13, 2018

PHS state tournament tickets on sale this afternoon

Prescott High School will sell tickets for WIAA Division 3 State Semifinal game in PHS commons area today from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Tickets will also be on sale Wednesday in the high school office during the school day.

The Prescott School District is offering a fan bus (as long as their are enough riders) also. Please contact Vice-Principal and Athletic Director Matt Smith at the high school with questions. The bus costs $10 to ride per person. It would depart from  PHS Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and return around 9:30 p.m.


