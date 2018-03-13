PHS state tournament tickets on sale this afternoon

Prescott High School will sell tickets for WIAA Division 3 State Semifinal game in PHS commons area today from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Tickets will also be on sale Wednesday in the high school office during the school day.
The Prescott School District
is offering a fan bus (as long as their are enough riders) also. Please
contact Vice-Principal and Athletic Director Matt Smith at the high school with questions. The bus costs $10
to ride per person. It would depart from PHS Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and
return around 9:30 p.m.