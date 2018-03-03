Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Saturday, March 3, 2018

PHS cagers crush Somerset, advance to regional championship

The No. 6 ranked Prescott High School Boys Basketball Team downed Somerset 80-44 in the semifinals of a WIAA Division 3 regional basketball tournament Friday at PHS.

After a slow start Prescott, 21-2 overall, took control off the ballgame and led by 20 points, 43-23, at halftime.

Pete Brookshaw scored 27 points to lead Prescott in scoring. Teammate Parker Nielsen finished with 21 points and Joe Roosen had 11 points.

The Cardinals host St. Croix Central, 16-7 overall, tonight in the regional title game beginning at 7 p.m.The Panthers defeated Osceola in the other semifinal of the tournament bracket.

WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket 

Prescott's Jake Doffing puts up a shot near the basket over three Somerset defenders.





Posted by at

Blog Archive