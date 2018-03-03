PHS cagers crush Somerset, advance to regional championship

After a slow start Prescott, 21-2 overall, took control off the ballgame and led by 20 points, 43-23, at halftime.
Pete Brookshaw scored 27 points to lead Prescott in scoring. Teammate Parker Nielsen finished with 21 points and Joe Roosen had 11 points.
The Cardinals host St. Croix Central, 16-7 overall, tonight in the regional title game beginning at 7 p.m.The Panthers defeated Osceola in the other semifinal of the tournament bracket.
WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket
|Prescott's Jake Doffing puts up a shot near the basket over three Somerset defenders.