PHS Boys Basketball Team wins fifth straight regional title

The Cardinals won 56-53 after SCC's last second-shot to tie the game was unsuccessful. No. 6 ranked Prescott improved to 22-2 overall and Central finished its season at 16-8. The Cards topped SCC in the regional finals a year ago.
Pete Brookshaw led Prescott with 30 points and Parker Nielsen finished with 11 points.
Prescott will face Ellsworth, 20-4 overall, in the sectional semifinals at New Richmond this Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
WIAA Division 3 Boys' Basketball Tournament Bracket
|Prescott's Parker Nielsen goes to the basket against SCC.