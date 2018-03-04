Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, March 4, 2018

PHS Boys Basketball Team wins fifth straight regional title

The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team survived a strong challenge from St. Croix Central to its fifth straight WIAA Division 3 regional title Saturday evening.

The Cardinals won 56-53 after SCC's last second-shot to tie the game was unsuccessful. No. 6 ranked Prescott improved to 22-2 overall and Central finished its season at 16-8. The Cards topped SCC in the regional finals a year ago.

Pete Brookshaw led Prescott with 30 points and Parker Nielsen finished with 11 points.

Prescott will face Ellsworth, 20-4 overall, in the sectional semifinals at New Richmond this Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

WIAA Division 3 Boys' Basketball Tournament Bracket

Prescott's Parker Nielsen goes to the basket against SCC.


