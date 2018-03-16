PHS Boys Basketball Team to play in state championship game

MADISON - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team will play in the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament championship game for the second straight season Saturday afternoon.
The No.6 ranked Cardinals, 25-2 overall, advanced to the title game with a 65-53 win over No. 8 East Troy, 22-6 overall, Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison.
PHS will take on No. 10 Valders, 24-3 overall, who used a last-second shot in overtime by Trent Hickman to lift them past Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 22-6 overall, 63-61. It was the only points scored in the extra session.
The Cardinals were in control of their state semifinal game midway through the first half to the end. Pete Brookshaw pumped in 34 points to lead PHS in scoring while teammate Parker Nielsen was also in double figures with 15 points.
Despite being the highest remaining ranked team in the tournament field and with the best record and the fact they were state runner-ups a year ago, Prescott still received a No. 3 seed in the state tournament. Head coach Nick Johnson admitted the low seed did some extra motivating for the Cards.
"I think we did play with a chip on our shoulder," Johnson said in the post-game press conference.
Now PHS faces the top seed in the tournament, Valders in the state finals. The Vikings have played in the state finals in three previous trips to state and are still looking for their first state title as is Prescott. The Vikings will depend on their "big three" senior 6-5 guard/forward Kyle Tuma, senior 6-7 center Jake Beimborn and senior 6-0 Trent Sundsmo. The combined for 56 of the Vikes' 63 points against KML led by Tuma's 24 points and Sundsmo's 21 points.
Prescott will again be disadvantaged by height against their opponents but Johnson said its something they're gotten used to after 27 games.
"I don't know of a single game this season were our lack of size hurt us," Johnson said. "We've learned to good position, speed and good defense and shooting to negate our lack of height."
With the win Prescott set a new school record for wins in a single season.