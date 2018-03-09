PHS Boys Basketball Team advances to sectional final with win over rival

For the second game in a row the No. 6 ranked Cardinals trailed at halftime, this time 38-33. But PHS outscored the Panthers, 20-5 overall, 50-23 in the second half led by Joe Roosen's 18 of his season-best 21 points. Pete Brookshaw scored 34 points to lead Prescott and teammate Parker Nielsen finished with 15 points.
The No. 6 ranked Cardinal, 23-2 overall, takes on the No. 5 ranked team in Division 3, Wisconsin Dells, 24-1, in the sectional final game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Menomonie High School.
WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets
|Prescott's Pete Brookshaw slices his way through the Ellsworth defense to the basket in front of teammates Parker Nielsen and Joe Roosen. Photo by Rachel Lindbom Raden