Friday, March 9, 2018

PHS Boys Basketball Team advances to sectional final with win over rival

NEW RICHMOND - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team downed Highway 10 rival Ellsworth 83-61 Thursday evening at New Richmond High School.

For the second game in a row the No. 6 ranked Cardinals trailed at halftime, this time 38-33. But PHS outscored the Panthers, 20-5 overall, 50-23 in the second half led by Joe Roosen's 18 of his season-best 21 points. Pete Brookshaw scored 34 points to lead Prescott and teammate Parker Nielsen finished with 15 points.

The No. 6 ranked Cardinal, 23-2 overall,  takes on the No. 5 ranked team in Division 3, Wisconsin Dells,  24-1, in the sectional final game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Menomonie High School.

WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets

Prescott's Pete Brookshaw slices his way through the Ellsworth defense to the basket in front of teammates Parker Nielsen and Joe Roosen. Photo by Rachel Lindbom Raden

