Gov. Walker Newsletter - Tourism a big deal in Wisconsin

There are a million ways to have fun in Wisconsin, and our state’s tourism industry is booming.
Since we took office, tourism activity is up more than $5.2 billion, a 35% increase! On an annual basis, visitors generate over $1.5 billion in state and local revenue. Overall, Wisconsin’s healthy tourism industry supports more than 193,000 jobs, with 21,500 new jobs created in the last six years alone.
Two week ago, I joined Department of Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which draws tourism representatives from all 72 counties. While there, we revealed our new summer and fall ad campaigns. Click on the video above to check out one of the new spots!
People continue to “Travel Wisconsin” for its natural beauty and family-friendly attractions, and they come back thanks to the hardworking people that make up our state’s tourism industry.
