Gov. Walker Newsletter - No Child Should Ever Feel Unsafe in School

Governor Walker’s School Safety Plan was created with input from both the State Senate and State Assembly and stakeholders, and it has received support from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
“No child, parent, or teacher should ever feel unsafe at school,” said Governor Walker. “Wisconsin students have a bright future ahead of them with some of the highest ACT scores and highest graduation rates in the country. We need to make sure these students feel safe when they are at school. We are proposing $100 million to make Wisconsin schools safer. We look forward to the Wisconsin State Legislature acting on this important plan.”
Governor Walker’s plan includes seven components:
- Establishing the Office of School Safety under the Wisconsin Department of Justice
- Creating a $100 million School Safety Grant Program under the Office of School Safety
- Requiring mandatory reporting for any threats of school violence
- Amending bullying statute to include prompt parental notification
- Incorporating Trauma-Informed Care (TIC) and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) into training programs
- Strengthening school safety plan requirements
- Encouraging cooperation with local law enforcement
"Our comprehensive $100 million School Safety Plan is focused on protecting schools from any threat they might face because the bottom line is keeping our kids safe, no matter what. Through this grant program, schools will be able to apply for the resources they need to enhance security and ensure a safe learning environment. Wisconsin students and teachers should be able to focus on education without worry for their safety when in the classroom. At the end of the day, our top priority is ensuring schools remain a safe place to learn." Gov. Walker said.