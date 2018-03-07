From the Sports Desk - A new Sports Column

By A. Ghost
The girls' field is set for the WIAA state basketball tournament to be held in Green Bay. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau will represent our quarter of the state in Division 3. Melrose-Mindoro will represent D-4 and Clayton will again represent D-5. The Red Hawks of G-E-T. have the Wagner girl who we all had a chance to watch at Prescott the third Saturday of January. She is the real deal and a college bound player. Yes, she is only a junior. Melrose-Mindoro is lead by the Christopherson girl who had an older brother a few years back transfer to La Crosse Aquinas and the played at Marquette University. M-M has a front line of 6'0, 6'1, and 6'2, all sophomores to go along with Ms. Christopherson. The Aquinas girls are undefeated and are favored to get to the championship again. Last year Aquinas lost by a point in the championship game. Clayton has a dynamite player in 5'2 Kianna Fall. She could get a job with the Harlem Globetrotters and is fun to watch. The Bears of Clayton play Bangor at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Divisions 4 and 5 will play on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 and 6:30. All games can be seen on WQOW channel 18 out of Eau Claire.
The Prescott boys have their hands full for the first round of the sectional with an old rival in the Ellsworth Panthers. Ellsworth lost their good point guard in Eric Lange to a leg injury for the season. A freshman Mason Anderson has stepped in and showed he is mature beyond his years playing varsity ball. Displaying an inside/outside game, Anderson has been the new glue to the Panthers squad. Defeating the Bloomer boys who won the Heart of the North league by 20 + points Ellsworth has shown they can rebound from setbacks. Word on the street is senior Payton Dachel the all time leading scorer in Bloomer boys basketball history was out for the Ellsworth game with an appendicitis attack. The New Richmond gym holds 2,300+ fans, but you should get to the doors early as the game will be a near sell out.
Not good was the fact that Prescott's Joe Roosen was not an All-Middle Border Conference player. Roosen has done the dirty work for two years as the defensive specialist. Like a "bee to honey", Roosen has been Coach Nick Johnson's man to shut down the opponent's best perimeter player. You never put "best on best" unless it's the end of the game and it's a last second shot. You want your leading scorer to have the freedom to just play offense. You have someone like Roosen who is quick east/west/north/south take the other teams best man. Joe Roosen may not have the paperwork to say he's All-Conference, but the fans of Prescott, teammates, and your coaches appreciate your hard work and we know you are an excellent defender.
Who ever wins the "big game" this Thursday, will play either G-E-T. boys or Wisconsin Dells. The Dells are league champs with one loss and feature Tanner Brandt a 6'7 center along with Alex Weiss a 6'2 forward. Both Brandt and Weiss are seniors and average 18 and 15 respectively. We have heard that G-E-T. has brought up a freshman to the varsity and he has revived the Red Hawks.
You have to be there to appreciate the Prescott pep band. Each basketball contest the band plays at, is like the biggest concert crowd the band will play to all year. Mr. Jason Canfield has been the band director for years and does an excellent job. If you are a basketball player and your not fired up after hearing the Prescott band, then you better find a different sport. When the band plays the song Seven-Nation Army it brings out goose bumps. If you have ever been to an Alabama football game. Yes, the Crimson Tide, when the offense starts moving the ball down field, the Alabama band will play the song Seven-Nation Army. It is almost intimidating when the Tide Band plays that song. Go Prescott Band!
The University of Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team gave a strong effort at the end of the season. Playing without two injured players for the second half of the season, the Badgers showed great improvement on the court. My only criticism is why can't Greg Gard and his staff come up with an end of the play game. Wisconsin had the ball at the end of the game with like 13 seconds left. Called a time out and then when play resumed, Brad Davidson dribbles around the 'top of the key' and can't get a quality shot off. Can't we have an end of the game play where the last guy gets a shot? Aleem Ford was the hot hand. He made the last three, couldn't we just hold up a sign, a number, make a gesture that everyone knows and run a play to get a last second shot. We do it for inbounds plays, why can't we do it for the last second shot. I'm talking about the play at the end of the game against Michigan state. The play looked like a Saturday morning dad who is coaching his son and he wants his boy to shoot the game winning shot and nothing is planned. No the Badgers can't play in the NIT because they don't have a 500 record.