Congressman Kind Helps Create and Grow Apprenticeship Programs

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has just co-sponsored the American Apprenticeship Act, which will help create and expand tuition assistance programs for students interested in hands-on work experience in Wisconsin.
“As I travel across Wisconsin, I often hear about the benefit of hands-on training, and the leg up it gives our students as they start applying for jobs and enter the workforce,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Easier access to apprenticeships will give our students the tools and expertise they need to find good-paying jobs here in Wisconsin.”
The funds provided under the American Apprenticeship Act would be used to alleviate the burden of tuition and fees, textbooks and equipment costs, and other required educational materials for job training programs.
The American Apprenticeship Act is included in Rep. Ron Kind’s Education Action Plan. More information on the PATH (Preparation, Affordability, Training, High-Demand) Education Action Plan can be found here.