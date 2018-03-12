City of Prescott asks residents to fill out police department survey

The City Council of the City of Prescott has decided to do an assessment of the Prescott Police Department for the hiring of a Chief of Police.
As part of this assessment we are asking residents to stop or call City Hall (at 800 N. Borner St.) or the Prescott Police Department (1601 Pine St.) to complete a survey.
We are under a short time frame to complete the assessment so surveys need to be completed by the end of the day Monday, March 19, 2018. City Offices and Police Department windows are open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.