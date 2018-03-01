Cardinal boys’ cagers begin regional play Friday

The Cardinals, 20-2 overall, have the No. 1 seed in their half of the Menomonie Sectional Tournament bracket. They will take on No. 9 seeded Somerset, 7-16 overall, in the regional semifinal contest.The Spartans defeated No. 8 seed Barron in a first-round match-up played Tuesday, Feb. 27 by a 57-48 score.
The regional final game will be played at the highest remaining seed, which will be at PHS if they win Friday, on Saturday, March 3, also at 7 p.m.
The other half of the regional tournament bracket pits the No. 5 seed Osceola, 13-10 overall, against No. 4 seed St. Croix Central, 15-7 overall.The two teams square off in Hammond, also on Friday. Osceola dispatched No. 12 seed Spooner, 66-54 on Tuesday.
The winner of the regional tournament plays in the sectional semifinal contest in New Richmond on March 8. The sectional title game is March 10 in Menomonie. PHS has won four regional tournament titles in a row and five out of the last six.
The Cardinals enter into the tournament the state runner-ups in Division 3 and on a recent roll, having won six games in a row and 14 of their last 15 contests. PHS has not lost to a team from the state of Wisconsin this season. Prescott finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the state in Division 3. Defending state champion Appleton Xavier is No. 1 at 22-0 and is riding a 40-plus game winning streak.
Other ranked teams in the Menomonie Sectional include No. 5 Wisconsin Dells (21-1) and No. 7 Bloomer (20-2).
There will be no pre-game sale of tickets. The doors will open Friday (and Saturday's championship game if PHS wins) at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 and persons under five are free. No passes are allowed.
|PHS seniors Corey Kirschbaum, Dylan Rieken, Westy Bartsch, Derek Rundquist, Joe Roosen and Pete Brookshaw will play their final games inside the Prescott High gymnasium this weekend in the regional tournament.