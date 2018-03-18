Brookshaw buzzer-beater leads Prescott to first-ever state hoops title

Brookshaw's jumper came just nine seconds after Valders' Kyle Tuma hit a three-point shot of his own to put the No. 10 ranked Vikings in front. Tuma scored 31 of his game-high 35 points in the second half to erase a nine-point deficit and give Valders, 24-4 overall, a seven-point advantage late in the ballgame.
But No. 6 PHS, 26-2 overall, used tough defense, including a lay-up off a steal by Brookshaw, and a two three-point baskets by Joe Roosen to go up by one 60-59 in the final minute of the ballgame and the two three-pointers which capped this exciting contest.
Brookshaw led PHS in scoring with 28 points while Parker Nielsen was also in double figures 13 points, Brian Tayson had 11 points and Roosen finished with eight.
|Your Prescott High School Boys Basketball 2018 WIAA Division 3 State Champions!