Local absentee ballot opportunities for upcoming spring election

Any qualified elector (voter) may request an absentee ballot to vote early by mail or in person. You must be registered to vote in your present location and be resident for at least 10 consecutive days prior to the election. Ballot requests must be in writing and include valid proof of ID.
To request a ballot, contact your county or city clerk or complete the
application/“ballot-request” form at www.myvotewi.gov.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is 5 p.m.
on the Thursday prior to the election (which this year is on Tuesday, April 3).. Allow adequate time for
mailings—absentee ballots received after the polls close on election
day cannot be counted. (Note: Provisions apply for hospitalized voters,
sequestered jurors, military, etc.)
There's also in person absentee voting. In the City of Prescott, persons can ask for absentee ballots up to 5 p.m. this Friday, March 30 at the City Building, 800 N. Borner St. In Oak Grove Township, qualified electors may request and complete an absentee ballot at the town hall during the following hours (drop-ins welcome): 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Limited appointments are also available; email townofoakgrovewi@centurytel.net or call 715-262-4005. No in-person absentee voting may take place after April 1.