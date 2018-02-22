WIAA State Indvidual Wrestling Tournament begins today, PHS's Sanford to wrestle this evening

Prescott High School wrestler Ty Sanford is competing in his second straight state tournament. He will begin his quest for the state title at 195 pound in Division 2 later this evening in the preliminary round for Divisions 2 and 3, which begins at 7:15 p.m.
Sanford, 33-4 overall, will wrestle Cameron Caldwell, a senior from Adams-Friendship High School who has a 28-9 record. The winner of this match will compete Friday in the quarterfinals against Marcus Orlandoni of the North Fond du Lac/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs High School co-op team. He is a sophomore with a 38-6 record and was ranked No. 8 going into the tournament series.
Sanford entered the tournament series two weeks ago with the No. 1 ranking at 195. He lost to No. 2 ranked Ryan Larson of St. Croix Central, a junior with a 17-2 record, in the sectional finals in overtime 3-1. Larson is on the other end of the 195-pound bracket and the two could meet again in the state finals, which are wrestled Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m.
Other ranked wrestlers in D-2, 195 pounds in the state tournament field are No. 4 ranked senior Matt Verhasselt (38-6) of Freedom, No. 7 ranked senior Matt Hanke (42-6) of Lomira, No. 5 ranked sophomore Jake Rau (36-12) of Medford, No. 6 ranked senior Stephen Ronnenfeldt (39-9) of Prairie du Chien, No. 10 ranked sophomore Gabe Wertel (28-11) of Denmark, No. 11 ranked senior Austin Leroy (38-11) of Luxemburg-Casco and No. 9 ranked junior Alec Davis (40-7) of Grafton.
Also at this year's state tournament, senior Sam Stuhl of Ellsworth is a three-time champion attempting to accomplish something only 14 others have done–earn a fourth State championship. He moves up a weight class to 138 this season after winning the title at 132 last year, the 126 championship in 2016, and the 120 crown in 2015 while competing for Prescott. He enters the tournament with a 38-1 record this season and a 164-12 career mark.
The championship finals will be aired live on Fox Sports (FS) Wisconsin. Please check local cable listings for the FS Wisconsin channel in your area. All three mats of the championship finals will be streamed on FoxSportsGo.com without authentication. The live programming aired on FS Wisconsin will also be streamed on FoxSportsGo.com with cable provider authentication. In addition, all six mats of the pre-finals matches will be streamed live and viewed with a subscription to the NFHS Network. To purchase a subscription to the live programming for only $9.95 per month, log-on to www.wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the subscription image in the middle of the page. Archived streams of the sessions will be available on demand on www.nfhsnetwork.com 72 hours after the tournament without requirement of a subscription.
The WIAA website link to its state tournament page is here
|Prescott's Ty Sanford, shown here wrestling SCC's Ryan Larson in last weekend's sectional final, goes for gold this weekend in the state high school wrestling tournament in Madison.