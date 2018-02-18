U.S. Rep. Ron Kind Introduces Bill to Increase Access to Job Training Programs for Wisconsin Students

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind introduced the Education and Workforce Innovation Act, which will encourage partnerships with students, schools, and businesses to bring training programs to Wisconsin communities. This morning he met with representatives and students from Chippewa Valley Technical College, Mid-State Technical College, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, and Western Technical College to discuss the bill.
“Our top priority must be providing young Wisconsinites with the skills they need to fill good-paying jobs. Many Wisconsin schools are doing great work providing students with hands-on experience, and I look forward to working with them to increase job training opportunities,” said Congressman Kind. “By bringing businesses and schools together to expand access to job training programs we give Wisconsin students the opportunity to earn a better life.”
The bill will establish a grant program to encourage eligible businesses to start job training programs for high-demand industries, such as manufacturing. It will also provide students with customized training, hands-on experience, career development, and a path to employment after graduating.
A photo of Rep. Ron Kind and representatives from the Wisconsin Technical College Board and students is attached.
The Education and Workforce Innovation Act is included in Rep. Ron Kind’s Education Action Plan. More information on the PATH (Preparation, Affordability, Training, High-Demand) Education Action Plan can be found here.