Sen. Baldwin introduces legislation to improve rail safety

Having two crew members on board trains at all times allows for quicker action in preventing accidents from occurring and improves emergency responses. This is Senator Baldwin’s latest effort to improve safety for Wisconsin communities near rail lanes.
“There is still a strong need for strong rail safety reforms. It is only commonsense that railroads must have adequate personnel in place to protect communities along rail lines,” said Senator Baldwin. “We need to continue prioritizing rail reforms that provide oversight for all freight trains carrying potentially dangerous materials in strengthening the safety of Wisconsin neighborhoods. I am proud to join my Senate colleagues in supporting this effort.”
Senator Baldwin has worked to improve training and support for those workers responding to rail incidents. The bipartisan RESPONSE Act, introduced by Senator Heitkamp and cosponsored by Senator Baldwin, improves training and support for first responders to handle potential hazardous incidents, such as oil train derailments in Wisconsin and across the country. The bill established a public-private council that brought together emergency responders, federal agencies, and leading experts to review training and best practices.
Joining Senators Baldwin and Heitkamp in introducing the Safe Freight Act are U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Angus King (I-ME), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
|A new bill sponsored by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin looks to improve safety for frieght rail traffic, including oil trains which roll through Prescott. Photo by Jack Hoschette