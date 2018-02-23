Sanford wins first match, wrestles today at state tourney

Sanford pinned Adams-Friendship's Cameron Caldwell in 3:42 in the Division 2 Preliminary Round at 195 pounds. Sanford scored the initial takedown in the match in the first period and Caldwell deferred to start the second period, Sanford chose the down position, scored an escape then when to a takedown an pinfall on an inside cradle.
"That's something you really can't practice for," Sanford said after the match. "When you see that opening you just have to take and do so on instinct."
Sanford will wrestle in the Quarterfinal Round which starts today, Friday, Feb. 23 at 11:15 a.m. against Marcus Orlandoni (38-8) of North Fond du Lac/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs co-op. Regardless of outcome Sanford, 34-4 overall, will have at least two matches today. Yesterday's preliminary round defeated wrestlers like Caldwell (28-10) are eliminated from the tournament.
|Prescott's Ty Sanford (left) locks up with Adams-Friendship's Cameron Caldwell.