Monday, February 5, 2018

Sanford, Schulte win titles at MBC Wrestling Meet

BALDWIN - Prescott High School wrestlers Joe Schulte and Ty Sanford were first place winners at Saturday's Middle Border Conference Wrestling Meet held at Baldwin-Woodville High School.

Schulte, a sophomore, placed first at 182 pounds and Sanford, a senior, successfully defended his 195-pound title. As a team, the Cardinals placed sixth.

The Prescott wrestling team will be back in Baldwin this Saturday for the WIAA Division 2 Baldwin-Woodville Regional Meet beginning at 10 a.m. Top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to individual sectionals and the top team advances to the team sectional meet.

