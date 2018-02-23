Recent accidents in Diamond Bluff, Hager City

On Feb. 19 at approximately 4:47 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle rollover with possible injury on U.S. Hwy. 63 near 830th Street in Hager City in Trenton Township.
Initial investigation determined a 2010 Nissan driven by a Emily Mercdez Kent, 24 years of age from Mondovi, Wisconsin was traveling southbound on Hwy. 63 with passenger Crystal Robbin Sanders Mendez, age 40 when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west side ditch causing it to overturn. Kent was ejected from the vehicle. Both Kent and Mendez were transported to Red Wing Mayo by Red Wing Ambulance service with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Ambulance service, and Ellsworth Fire Department.
On Friday, February 16, 2018 at 2:36 pm, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department came upon a two car accident in the area of Hwy. 35 near 1005th St in Diamond Bluff Township.
An initial investigation determined that a 2015 Subaru Outback being driven by Onnolee Hill, 75 from River Falls, and her passenger Andrea Preszler, 71, also from River Falls was traveling northbound on Hwy. 35, when she crossed the center line partially entering the southbound lane striking a 2010 GMC Sierra, being driven by Shawna Holmquist 30, from Sebeka, Minn. and her three passengers Mary Bakos, 18, also from Sebeka and two minor children ages 4, and 6.
The Subaru came to a rest in the northbound lane with heavy front end damage and the GMC came to rest in the northbound ditch. Mrs. Hill was treated and released on scene for minor injuries. No injuries were reported by any other occupants.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Red Wing Fire/EMS, and Ellsworth Fire.