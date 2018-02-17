Prescott High wrestlers compete for state tournament berths

Four Prescott High School wrestlers will compete for spots in the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament today in the Division 2 Amery Individual Sectional. Wrestling actions begins at 10:30 a.m.
Senior Ethan Tulip will compete at 113 pounds, fellow senior Cody Atherton will wrestle at 152 pounds, sophomore Joe Schulte will wrestling at 182 pounds and senior Ty Sanford will compete at 195 pounds.
Both Tulip and Sanford made it through the sectional meet last year to state with Sanford finishing fourth. Sanford has the No. 1 ranking in the state at his weight class while Schulte is ranked No. 8.
First round match-up for these Prescott wrestlers are as follows: Tulip (31-5) vs. sophomore Braden Trautt of Maple Northwestern (24-10); Atherton (23-12) faces Rice Lake sophomore Carter Paulson (24-9); Schulte (27-4) takes on Maple Northwestern senior Andrew Hanson (25-9) and Sanford faces sophomore Dominic Caroon of Luck/Frederic/Granstburg/Siren (22-7).
The Amery Sectional field is loaded with top-ranked wrestlers. At 113 there's No. 2 Erik Gerovac of Ashland; No. 4 Jordan Penard of AmeryNo. 8 Dominic Wichlaz of Spencer/Marshfield Columbus along with a solid freshman wrestler Thomas Oswald of Osceola.
At 152 there's No. 8 ranked Preston Anez of Somerset and No. 11 Dalton Smith of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee. At 182 there's top ranked Stephen Buchanan of Neillsville/Loyal/Greenwood, No. 4 Daniel Chuchwar of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/ Prairie Farm and honorable mention wrestlers such as Ellsworth's Connor Ekholm, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Ben Turner and Spooner/Webster's Sam Melton. At 195 the ranked wrestlers include No. 2 Ryan Larson of St. Croix Central, No. 3 Lucas Ingold of Neillsville/Loyal/Greenwood and No. 5 Jake Rau of Medford.
The top three wrestlers qualify for state. A wrestler who makes it to the finals by winning their first two matches makes it to state.