Thursday, February 8, 2018

Prescott Gathering Place Schedule for next week

The Prescott Senior Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St Croix St. Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.  

The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members.  Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.

Meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Water Tower during the week.  For reservations: Contact Joanne 715-262-5195. 

The Brush Strokes Paint Party is on Friday February 9th in Room G9 from 6:30-9 pm.   Cost $25.00 per person - Must pre-register with Penny at 715-262-4676.


Special events in the month of February include a Meet and Greet with an official with O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.; the February Guest Speaker is Natalie Kronig with the Prescott Fire Department on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., the monthly potluck is on Feb. 20 starting at 11:30 p.m. and the meeting of the book club takes place on Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

New this month is the new grief support group “Healing Hurts Hearts Grief Support” which meets every Tuesday in February at 1 p.m. in Room G9.

Tuesday, February 13 - Zumba 9:00 a.m., Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles 9:00 a.m. Healing Hurting Hearts Grief Support 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14 - Pickle Ball 9:15 a.m., Winter Wednesday - Games All Day and Crockpot lunch available until gone - Cards/Euchre p.m.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sewing - Supply your machine/Project

Thursday, February 15 - No Zumba Today; Yoga 10:00 a.m.

Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!



