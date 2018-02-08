Prescott Gathering Place Schedule for next week

The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members. Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.
Meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Water Tower during the week. For reservations: Contact Joanne 715-262-5195.
The Brush Strokes Paint Party is on Friday February 9th in Room G9 from 6:30-9 pm. Cost $25.00 per person - Must pre-register with Penny at 715-262-4676.
Special events in the month of February include a Meet and Greet with an official with O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.; the February Guest Speaker is Natalie Kronig with the Prescott Fire Department on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., the monthly potluck is on Feb. 20 starting at 11:30 p.m. and the meeting of the book club takes place on Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
New this month is the new grief support group “Healing Hurts Hearts Grief Support” which meets every Tuesday in February at 1 p.m. in Room G9.
Tuesday, February 13 - Zumba 9:00 a.m., Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles 9:00 a.m. Healing Hurting Hearts Grief Support 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 14 - Pickle Ball 9:15 a.m., Winter Wednesday - Games All Day and Crockpot lunch available until gone - Cards/Euchre p.m.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sewing - Supply your machine/Project
Thursday, February 15 - No Zumba Today; Yoga 10:00 a.m.
Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!
