Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Monday, February 26, 2018

Prescott City Council meeting tonight

The Prescott City Council will meet tonight at 6 :30 p.m. in the city building at 800 No. Borner St beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The council will discuss an idea to get a special designation from the Wisconsin State Legislature to become a "premiere resort area" which would allow the City of Prescott to levy a half-percent tax on all tourism related activities.

The council will also take up a funding request from the Pierce County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) and a pay request and design approval for a water and sewer system pressure-release valve for Kinnickinnic St. along with other topics on its agenda.




Posted by at

Blog Archive