Prescott City Council meeting tonight

The Prescott City Council will meet tonight at 6 :30 p.m. in the city building at 800 No. Borner St beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The council will discuss an idea to get a special designation from the Wisconsin State Legislature to become a "premiere resort area" which would allow the City of Prescott to levy a half-percent tax on all tourism related activities.
The council will also take up a funding request from the Pierce County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) and a pay request and design approval for a water and sewer system pressure-release valve for Kinnickinnic St. along with other topics on its agenda.