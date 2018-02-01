Prescott Chamber of Commerce award-winners honored at dinner

Tara McCracken was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Chad Steger was named Chamber Member of the Year, Tim Skog was New Chamber Member of the Year and PHS Teacher Brian Koenig was named Educator of the Year.
A special moment took place when Randy and Sue Most received special recognition by the Chamber for their years of service to the Prescott community. The Mosts retired from Most Pharmacy in November of 2017.
|New Prescott Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson hands a special recognition plaque to Randy and Sue Most.