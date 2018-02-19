Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Monday, February 19, 2018

Playoffs set for PHS basketball teams

Playoff pairings have been set and the playoffs begin this week for Prescott High School's basketball teams.

The PHS girls, 13-9 overall, face Highway 10 rival Ellsworth Tuesday evening at PHS starting at 7 p.m. Prescott is the No. 6 seed in its half of the WIAA Division 3 Chippewa Falls Sectional bracket while Ellsworth (4-18 overall) is No. 11. This is a first-round match-up in the regional tournament. The winner will play at No. 2 seed Bloomer, 19-3 overall, Friday, Feb. 23. The regional tournament finals are on Saturday at 7 p.m, at the highest remaining seed.

The No. 6 ranked PHS boys' team, 19-2 overall,  received the No. 1 seed in its half of the WIAA Division 3 Menomonie Sectional bracket. The Cardinals have a first round bye in their regional tournament and won't play again until Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at home vs. either No. 8 seed Barron, 8-13 overall, or No. 9 seed Somerset, 5-15 overall, in the regional semifinals at Prescott. If PHS wins they will host the regional championship game Saturday, March 3, also at 7 p.m.

To see the playoff pairings click the links below:

WIAA Division 3 Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets


Posted by at

Blog Archive