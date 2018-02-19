Playoffs set for PHS basketball teams

Playoff pairings have been set and the playoffs begin this week for Prescott High School's basketball teams.
The PHS girls, 13-9 overall, face Highway 10 rival Ellsworth Tuesday evening at PHS starting at 7 p.m. Prescott is the No. 6 seed in its half of the WIAA Division 3 Chippewa Falls Sectional bracket while Ellsworth (4-18 overall) is No. 11. This is a first-round match-up in the regional tournament. The winner will play at No. 2 seed Bloomer, 19-3 overall, Friday, Feb. 23. The regional tournament finals are on Saturday at 7 p.m, at the highest remaining seed.
The No. 6 ranked PHS boys' team, 19-2 overall, received the No. 1 seed in its half of the WIAA Division 3 Menomonie Sectional bracket. The Cardinals have a first round bye in their regional tournament and won't play again until Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at home vs. either No. 8 seed Barron, 8-13 overall, or No. 9 seed Somerset, 5-15 overall, in the regional semifinals at Prescott. If PHS wins they will host the regional championship game Saturday, March 3, also at 7 p.m.
To see the playoff pairings click the links below:
WIAA Division 3 Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets
WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets