Planning Commission approves two building projects in Prescott

The Prescott Planning Commission gave its unanimous approval to two building projects in Prescott at its meeting Monday evening.
The commission approved the site, grading, erosion control and utility plans for St. Joseph Church's expansion project for a new gathering place contingent on approval for the building plan contingent from the state.
They also approved a plan to replace gravel with concrete and add new awning roof system at No Name Saloon on Broad St. for its area in between the outdoor Monkey Bar and the new bathroom building recently built.