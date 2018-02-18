Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, February 18, 2018

PHS's Sanford to wrestle at state again, places second at sectionals

AMERY - Prescott High School wrestler Ty Sanford qualified for his second straight state wrestling tournament Saturday by finishing second in the 195-pound weight class at the WIAA Division 2 Amery Individual Sectional Tournament.

Sanford also finished second in the sectional meet a year ago. He placed fourth at state. This season he'll begin in the preliminary round again Thursday evening as he will wrestle Cameron Caldwell of Adams-Friendship (28-9) in the first round Thursday evening at the Kohl Center in Madison. Ty is 33-4 overall. The round begins at 7:15 p.m.

Sanford was Prescott's lone state qualifier. Joe Schulte placed fourth at 182 pounds while Ethan Tulip at 113 and Cody Atherton at 152 were eliminated before the final rounds.

Prescott's Ty Sanford puts the squeeze on Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren's Dominic Caroon for a pinfall in a first round match at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Amery Individual Sectional Tournament.

