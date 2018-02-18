PHS's Sanford to wrestle at state again, places second at sectionals

Sanford also finished second in the sectional meet a year ago. He placed fourth at state. This season he'll begin in the preliminary round again Thursday evening as he will wrestle Cameron Caldwell of Adams-Friendship (28-9) in the first round Thursday evening at the Kohl Center in Madison. Ty is 33-4 overall. The round begins at 7:15 p.m.
Sanford was Prescott's lone state qualifier. Joe Schulte placed fourth at 182 pounds while Ethan Tulip at 113 and Cody Atherton at 152 were eliminated before the final rounds.
|Prescott's Ty Sanford puts the squeeze on Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren's Dominic Caroon for a pinfall in a first round match at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Amery Individual Sectional Tournament.