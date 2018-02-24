PHS's Sanford falls in semifinal match, continues wrestling at state

Sanford was decisioned 6-3 by Prairie du Chien's Stephen Ronnfeldt. Sanford gave up a key takedown in the second period after getting an escape to trail 5-1 and was also penalized for stalling as well. He trailed 6-1 in the third when he scored a reversal. But it came with :09 seconds remaining and he was unable to get back points to tie the match.
Sanford will place in the top six in the state for the second season in a row. He will wrestle in the consolation wrestlebacks today to determine his placing. Ronnfeldt will take on St. Croix Central's Ryan Larson in the championship match this evening.
|Prescott's Ty Sanford tries to turn over North Fond du Lac/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs' Marcus Orlandoni in the quarterfinal match at 195 pounds in Division 2.
|Prescott's Ty Sanford tries to escape the grasp of Praire du Chien's Stephen Ronnfeldt during their semifinal match.