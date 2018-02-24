Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, February 24, 2018

PHS's Sanford falls in semifinal match, continues wrestling at state

MADISON - Prescott High School wrestler Ty Sanford lost in the WIAA Division 2, 195-pound semifinals at the state wrestling tournament in the Kohl Center Friday evening.

Sanford was decisioned 6-3 by Prairie du Chien's Stephen Ronnfeldt. Sanford gave up a key takedown in the second period after getting an escape to trail 5-1 and was also penalized for stalling as well. He trailed 6-1 in the third when he scored a reversal. But it came with :09 seconds remaining and he was unable to get back points to tie the match.

Sanford will place in the top six in the state for the second season in a row. He will wrestle in the consolation wrestlebacks today to determine his placing. Ronnfeldt will take on St. Croix Central's Ryan Larson in the championship match this evening.

Prescott's Ty Sanford tries to turn over North Fond du Lac/Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs' Marcus Orlandoni in the quarterfinal match at 195 pounds in Division 2.  



Prescott's Ty Sanford tries to escape the grasp of Praire du Chien's Stephen Ronnfeldt during their semifinal match.

